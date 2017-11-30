GOP college endowment tax won't just hurt the Ivy League

The Republican Senate tax plan includes a 1.4 percent excise tax on universities with endowments larger than $250,000 per full-time student.

According to data from the Chronicle of Higher Education, 61 colleges and universities fit into this category. Roughly 41 percent are located in red states.

At first glance, taxing wealthy colleges may be perceived as an attempt to dethrone the Ivy League universities seen as bastions of coastal liberal elitism. But many conservatives are arguing that this provision in the Republican tax plan would not be in the best interest of their constituents.

According to the most recent data available from the National Center for Education Statistics, 50 percent of the colleges with the 20 largest endowments are located in states that went for Trump in the 2016 election.