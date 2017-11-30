How not to describe your past work experience in a job interview

In a job interview, the open-ended prompt, "Tell me about your experience" isn't an invitation to give an open-ended response.

Unfortunately, many job candidates make that mistake, offering a lengthy, unfocused summary of their resume — effectively wasting the hiring manager's time.

On a recent episode of CNBC's "The Job Interview," in which candidates interview for real jobs while being filmed, one interviewee made this classic misstep.

Sergio Alvarez and his brother Christian Alvarez, of Florida-based cosmetic surgery company Mia Aesthetics, interviewed five of more than 60 applicants for a social media manager position.

In one interview, they asked a candidate to describe herself and her experience. Her unfocused response was not what they were looking for.

"I've had a few experiences when it comes to like communications in a little different fields I would say between film and politics. I'm from [Los Angeles] and I moved to D.C.," she said.

"I was looking for a 'normal job,' nothing to do with government, nothing to do with entertainment industry or anything," she added.