HVMN sells nootropics, otherwise known as "smart pills," a growing favorite among Silicon Valley's elite, who are looking for ways to function at super-human levels. The company raised about $3 million, and investors include Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus and Kabam CEO Kevin Chou.

The company says its supplements such as chewable caffeine pills help the human system become "quantified, optimized, and upgraded." At one point, CEO Geoffrey Woo went as far as to describe HVMN's products as unlocking "next-level thinking" that will be key to humanity's evolution.

"In a way, it's almost arming humanity against artificial intelligence and robots," Woo told Bloomberg.

All the marketing seems to be working. HVMN is selling some of these supplements in the tens of thousands of units per year, reaching monthly subscription revenue of $3 million to $5 million in 2016, according to a source familiar with the company's financials. HVMN said it generates sales in the "multimillions."

But many of its claims lack scientific evidence to support them. Little is known about how the human body responds to the cocktail of ingredients, both natural and synthetic, that are found in most nootropic blends.

So in 2016, HVMN -- known as Nootrobox at the time -- set out to prove itself by testing one of its supplements, a "cognitive enhancement" called SPRINT, against caffeine in a landmark clinical trial. It commissioned a study in collaboration with Maastricht University in the Netherlands. HVMN was hoping to support its claim that SPRINT can help people "conquer a big project, a long day at work or any other mentally demanding task."

The results?

In most areas, the supplement tested was less effective than sipping a cup of coffee.

"As we expected, the caffeine had some positive effects, but the SPRINT formulation they gave us was not really effective," said Arjan Blokland, head of the department of neuropsychology and psychopharmacology at Maastricht University, in an interview with CNBC.