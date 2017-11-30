How Kim Jong Un is using TV dramas to change North Korea

In new research, Lee described how Kim Jong Un's administration is creating made-for-TV dramas concentrated on youth and technology to appeal to the next generation of North Koreans. That's in stark contrast to previous Kim dynasties that deployed films featuring military life and the loyalty of soldiers to influence citizens.

"With each change of leadership, there has been a shift in policy — movies and TV are employed as part of the media campaign to help disseminate the new leader's priorities to his power base," said Lee.

Since the reign of North Korean founding father Kim Il Sung, entertainment has long been a vital component of government policy in the pariah state. Kim Jong Il, a known cinema buff who kidnapped a South Korean director and actress in 1978 to produce North Korean movies, spent millions on a national film industry and initiated the Pyongyang International Film Festival in 1987.

But once his son took charge in 2011, films began declining and TV production ramped up instead, according to Lee.