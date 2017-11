A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Wednesday's rally for the Dow Jones industrial average but a selloff for the Nasdaq. We get weekly jobless claim numbers this morning.

-Sears shares are soaring after the company posted a smaller net loss.

TAX REFORM

-The Senate GOP tax reform bill comes to the floor today to begin 20 hours of debate and possibly even a vote on it today.