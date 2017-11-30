OPEC, Russia on track to announce deal extension but there could be caveats

Unlike OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia, Russia is less reliant on higher oil prices and has typically been keen not to concede too much market share to its rivals. But with several new oil fields poised to come online next year, a number of Russian firms have voiced their concern over a possible extension of the deal.
Johannes Benigni, chairman of JBC Energy Group, told CNBC Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ignore calls for a change of strategy and instead focus on the "bigger picture."
Russia's presidential election is due to take place in March 2018. And, while he is yet to officially declare his candidacy, Putin appears all but certain to seek re-election next spring.
"He (Putin) does not want oil prices now to be a subject of discussion in the presidential run so that is why I think he will stay and support the current deal," Benigni said.
OPEC plans to hold an open session, with media, from around 9 a.m. London time before going into a closed session at midday, according to a tentative schedule on OPEC's website. Non-OPEC members are set to join at around 3 p.m., with a joint press conference to follow proceedings.
Brent crude traded at around $63.43 on Thursday morning, up 0.51 percent, while U.S. crude was trading at $57.42, up 0.21 percent.
The price of oil collapsed from near $120 a barrel in June 2014 due to weak demand, a strong dollar and booming U.S. shale production. OPEC's reluctance to cut output was also seen as a key reason behind the fall. But, the oil cartel soon moved to curb production — along with other oil-producing nations — in late 2016.
The exporters reached the current deal last November and have already extended the agreement once through March 2018.
— CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.