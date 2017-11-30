OPEC, Russia on track to announce deal extension but there could be caveats

OPEC and Russia appeared set to extend oil supply cuts until the end of 2018 on Thursday, but concerns the market may soon overheat prompted speculation any agreed deal could also have a caveat.

OPEC, Russia and nine other producers are currently cutting production by around 1.8 million barrels per day until March 2018, and on Thursday oil ministers are in Vienna to discuss a possible extension to this deal.

Industry analysts covering the 14-member group in the Austrian capital still widely expect supply cuts to be prolonged until the end of 2018. However, while efforts to clear a global supply overhang are projected to continue, a deal may also be agreed for a shorter time frame – like three or six months – or it could be for nine months with more emphasis on reviews.

Iraq's Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi told CNBC Wednesday that any such caveat would be unnecessary.