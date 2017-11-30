'Shark Tank' entrepreneur weeps when he gets a $100,000 check, says it's the 'American Dream'

O'Leary says the ingenuity of the product made it an obvious choice to back.

"The first thing I thought is, 'How come someone hasn't done this already?' and 'Why don't the lock companies have a patent on this brilliant technology?'" O'Leary tells CNBC about why he snapped up the deal, out-negotiating other interested sharks. "Obviously we went nuts on 'Shark Tank' because you can just see that this product is a destined patent to lock companies for a royalty deal."

But "Shark Tank" was just the beginning of Cabral's success.

Royalty deals — which are something of a specialty for O'Leary — became the game plan for Benjilock. And Friday, Cabral began to see a payoff from his and O'Leary's efforts to license the product.

After seeing the lock on "Shark Tank," Kim Kelley, the CEO of Hampton Products International, which specializes in hardware and security, became interested in the idea. He reached out to O'Leary, who then helped broker a deal.

Now Hampton owns the rights to the product in North America.

"The intellectual property, the patents that you've got on this product, is really extensive," Kelley tells Cabral. "We're looking forward to helping you leverage that."

To show his enthusiasm for the deal, Kelley stopped by CNBC to hand deliver a $100,000 check to Benjilock's founder. Upon opening the check, Cabral broke down in tears.