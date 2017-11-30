'Shark Tank' entrepreneur weeps when he gets a $100,000 check, says it's the 'American Dream'

In 2014, Robbie Cabral was down on his luck.
"I was working my normal job and, sadly, I got laid off," he tells CNBC's "Halftime Report." "The same day I got laid off, my daughter was born."
Then, a simple idea turned his situation around: While at the gym, he wondered "how come there is not just a lock that you can open with a fingerprint, but also with a traditional key," he recalls. It would be a convenient and safe upgrade from commonplace, analog locks, he thought.
That idea led him to invent Benjilock, a patented product that does just that.
He took his invention, which won accolades at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, all the way to ABC's "Shark Tank," where he landed a $200,000 investment from Kevin O'Leary in exchange for 15 percent equity in the company.