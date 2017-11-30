Here's the 'most important thing' multi-millionaire Jay-Z wants to teach his kids

Business mogul and hip-hop artist Jay-Z may have a net worth valued at $810 million today, but he refuses to let his success obscure the story of his humble beginnings for his children.

Though Jay-Z's kids will grow up in an environment different from that of his own childhood, Jay-Z says showing compassion for others supersedes all the lessons he wants to teach them.

"The most important thing I think out of all this is to teach compassion and to identify with everyone's struggle and to know these people made these sacrifices for us to be where we are and to push that forward — for us," Jay-Z said in an article published ahead of his cover story in New York Times Style.

In an interview with New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet, the two discussed racial and political issues as well as Jay-Z's professional and personal life.

The rapper, 47, and his wife Beyoncé are generally private about their children, 5-year-old Blue Ivy and 5-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Much of Jay-Z's interview with Baquet ties into topics in "4:44," his 13th studio album released in the weeks after the twins were born. In "4:44," Jay-Z discusses hardships while growing up as well as his growth a husband, father and entrepreneur.