Wall Street set to end bullish month; Dow record high likely

IN THE NEWS TODAY
President Trump and the GOP's drive to push sweeping tax legislation through the Senate was heading today toward a dramatic conclusion, as Republican leaders pursued behind-the-scenes deals intended to secure enough votes for passage. (Reuters)
* It started as a tax cut. Now it could change American life (NY Times)
* GOP group assembles debt ceiling wishlist for 2018 (CNBC)
* CBO: 13 million more uninsured even if Senate does Obamacare two-step (CNBC)
Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, reportedly met this month with investigators working for special counsel Robert Mueller. Kushner apparently answered questions about a meeting with a Russian ambassador during the presidential transition. (NY Times)
In a rare rebuke to the United States, British Prime Minister Theresa May's office condemned President Trump's decision to retweet three anti-Muslim videos from a leader of an anti-immigrant political group in the U.K. (CNBC)
* White House: It doesn't matter if anti-Muslim videos are real because 'the threat is real' (CNBC)
* Trump isn't welcome in UK after sharing far-right videos, London mayor says (CNBC)
Saudi Arabia expects OPEC members and allied producers to agree to an extension to supply cuts today. Saudi's energy minister said OPEC's consensus was almost complete, before adding he did not anticipate an exit to the deal in the first six months of 2018. (CNBC)
The U.S. has opposed China's bid for recognition as a "market economy" in the World Trade Organization, according to the Financial Times. The status would reportedly make it more difficult for the U.S. to prove anti-dumping cases against Chinese companies.
* Nikki Haley to China: Cut off oil to North Korea, or we'll take the situation into our own hands (CNBC)
Rep. John Conyers will fight allegations of sexual misconduct involving several former female staff, his lawyer said in an interview, even though some fellow Democrats are pushing him to resign. (AP)
* Sexual misconduct allegations may roil the 2018 congressional elections (Reuters)
Amazon (AMZN) is preparing to talk about new tools that will make it easier for people to use Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant in the workplace, sources told CNBC. The tools could help with getting connected into telephone conferences or bringing up business data.
A scheduling glitch that allowed American Airlines (AAL) pilots to take vacation at the same time has left thousands of flights during the holiday travel period without pilots assigned. The airline is now offering pilots 150 percent of hourly pay to work those dates. (CNBC)
Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk says The Boring Company will compete to fund, build and operate a high-speed Loop connecting O'Hare Airport to downtown Chicago. He says it would be far faster than current high-speed trains and use electromagnetic propulsion. (CNBC)
* SpaceX will fly cargo to the space station on a used Falcon 9 rocket, NASA confirms (The Verge)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Workday (WDAY) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 24 cents per share, nine cents above estimates, with revenue beating forecasts as well. The maker of human resources software also raised its full-year sales outlook for the third time.
Box (BOX) matched Street forecasts with an adjusted loss of 13 cents per share, while the cloud software company did report revenue that was above consensus street forecasts. It also forecast current quarter revenue in line with analyst estimates.
PVH (PVH) came in 11 cents ahead of estimates with adjusted quarterly profits of $3.02 per share, while the maker of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger clothing saw revenue very slightly above forecasts. PVH's results were helped by strong results in overseas markets.
Jack In The Box (JACK) fell 16 cents short of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents per share, and the restaurant chain's revenue missed as well. The company called the results "challenging", with same-store sales at Jack In The Box restaurants falling 1 percent, with a 2.1 percent store at the company's Qdoba Mexican food chain. The company continues to evaluate potential alternatives for Qdoba.
Two new trials for HIV treatments are launching: one involves a two-vaccine combination developed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and partners, while a unit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is beginning another study of an experimental vaccine.
Costco (COST) posted a 7.9 percent rise in same-store sales for November, including 8.4 percent in the US market.
WATERCOOLER
Moon Express, a company planning to mine material on the moon, is "definitely" going to launch its first mission next year, and could have human colonies there within five years, Chairman Naveen Jain tells CNBC.