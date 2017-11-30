Wall Street set to end bullish month; Dow record high likely

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning on the final trading day of November. It's likely to end with another Dow record high, an eighth straight month of gains for both the Dow and S&P 500, and another struggle for the tech sector. (CNBC)



* Cramer breaks down the market rotation and explains why investors should wait to buy (CNBC)

Juniper Networks (JNPR) shares were 7 percent lower premarket after Nokia (NOK) denied reports that it was in talks to buy the U.S.-based maker of networking equipment. Earlier reports said the two were in buyout talks valuing Juniper at about $16 billion. (CNBC)

Sears (SHLD) shares were about 28 percent higher in premarket after the company reported a narrower net loss for the fiscal third quarter than it did a year ago. The department store chain's total same-store sales tumbled a whopping 15.3 percent during the latest period. (CNBC)

After soaring through the $11,000 milestone, bitcoin plunged more than 18 percent in extremely volatile trading on Wednesday, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin, which had risen more than 1,000 percent since the start of the year, traded slightly lower this morning. (CNBC)

The Labor Department is out with its weekly look at initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the government is out with October personal income and spending figures. At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index will release. (CNBC)