Peter Buffett, his son, echoed this mindset in a Reuters interview for his book "Life is What You Make it: Finding Your Own Path to Fulfillment."

"I am my own person and I know what I have accomplished in my life," Buffett's son told Reuters.

"Economic prosperity may come and go," Peter noted in his book. "But values are the steady currency that earn us the all-important rewards."

Many people were shocked when Buffett disclosed to Fortune Magazine in 1986 that he planned to leave much of his wealth to the Buffett Foundation instead of to his children. But that's when he expressed the faith he had in his children and how he raised them.

''My kids are going to carve out their own place in this world, and they know I'm for them whatever they want to do," he said.

At the time of the interview, Buffett agreed with a psychoanalyst that worked with the children of wealthy families when he said, "Pay attention to your kids, spend some time with your kids, love your kids."

Buffett's response: ''Love is the greatest advantage a parent can give.''