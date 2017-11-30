Jamie McCarthy | Getty Images
Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017 in New York City.
Though Bill Gates, father of three, has found much success as a tech mogul turned philanthropist, it was the encouragement from his parents to try different opportunities as a kid — like trying different sports such as swimming, football and soccer — that ultimately led him to his passion for computers and software.
"At the time I thought it was kind of pointless, but it ended up really exposing me to leadership opportunities and showing me that I wasn't good at a lot of things, instead of sticking to things that I was comfortable with," Gates told Fortune in 2009. "It was fantastic, and now some of those activities I cherish."
When it came time to take on more professional conversations as a young entrepreneur, Gates said he felt "equipped" while "dealing with adults" because his parents had shared with him how they thought about things.
"I think family traditions that get you to come together and talk about what you're up to — going on trips together, always sitting at dinner and sharing thoughts — really made a huge difference," Gates said.
Earlier this year, Melinda Gates told Time Magazine that when raising a feminist son, she often thinks back to how her own parents taught her that she could do anything her brothers could.
"Bill and I had always known that, like our own parents, we would raise our children to believe they could do anything without their gender limiting their options," Melinda said. "We also decided over time that, for the sake of our son as well as our daughters, we were going to be a family that readily talks about gender equality at the dinner table."