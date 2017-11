[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Paul Ryan is expected to deliver a weekly public address Thursday. The Senate is fast approaching a vote on their version of legislation that would enact sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code.

Earlier on Thursday, Senator John McCain announced he will be supporting the Senate tax bill, greatly increasing its chances of passing.