22-year-old CNBC Make It staffer tries to send a fax

I'm 22 years old and have never sent a fax in my life. In fact, I am surprised to learn that our all-in-one office printer-scanner even has faxing capabilities. So naturally I've been assigned the task of figuring out and then explaining how fax machines work.

From what I have gathered, fax is short for facsimile and it's essentially a medieval version of scanning. Scanning, meanwhile, is an outdated version of taking a picture of something with your iPhone and emailing it to yourself.

So, OK. I can do this.

When I first begin tampering with fax machine, it's unresponsive. I realize I need to scan my ID card, and then it comes to life like that creepy carnival fortune telling machine Zoltar in "Big," the one that transforms the kid into Tom Hanks.

I have to admit I am a little intimidated by all the setting options. I can adjust things like transmission density and image resolution.

I didn't even realize you could fax in color.