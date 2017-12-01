For people who decide not to pursue a college degree, it might seem challenging to find a job that both is appealing and pays a living wage.

Yet employers are struggling to fill many decent-paying positions that don't require a degree. A new CareerBuilder report shows the hottest in-demand jobs for 2018 that often can be landed without two or four years of college.

"Some of these jobs pay [enough] that allow you to not just have a job, but have a career … and take care of you and your family," said Michael Erwin, senior career advisor with CareerBuilder.

Erwin recommends that job hunters expand their search beyond one company or occupation, and research as many positions as possible.

"If you invest in a four-year degree, you kind of know what your career path is going to be," he said. "If you don't have that investment, you have more options. Cast the net wider when you're looking for a job. You don't know what's available unless you look."

The list below includes occupations where the number of job postings each month outpace the number of people hired.