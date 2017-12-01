For people who decide not to pursue a college degree, it might seem challenging to find a job that both is appealing and pays a living wage.
Yet employers are struggling to fill many decent-paying positions that don't require a degree. A new CareerBuilder report shows the hottest in-demand jobs for 2018 that often can be landed without two or four years of college.
"Some of these jobs pay [enough] that allow you to not just have a job, but have a career … and take care of you and your family," said Michael Erwin, senior career advisor with CareerBuilder.
Erwin recommends that job hunters expand their search beyond one company or occupation, and research as many positions as possible.
"If you invest in a four-year degree, you kind of know what your career path is going to be," he said. "If you don't have that investment, you have more options. Cast the net wider when you're looking for a job. You don't know what's available unless you look."
The list below includes occupations where the number of job postings each month outpace the number of people hired.
Average monthly unique job postings: 1.7 million
Median hourly earnings: $19.26 (yearly: $40,000)
Charged with transporting goods from one place to another — sometimes over long distances — workers in these positions often must have at least a high school diploma and attend a professional truck-driving school. They also must get a commercial driver's licence.
Average monthly unique job postings: 276,000
Median hourly earnings: $17.10 (yearly: $35,600)
If you like being in charge and have at least a high school diploma, this job could be for you. This position involves directly supervising and coordinating activities of retail sales workers. Duties include management functions, such as purchasing, budgeting, accounting and personnel work, in addition to supervisory duties.
Average monthly unique job postings: 60,700
Median hourly earnings: $19.82 (yearly: $41,200)
The daily operations of restaurants are the responsibility of food service managers. They direct staff to ensure customers are satisfied and manage the business to ensure its profitability. Most applicants have a high school diploma and several years of experience in the industry.
Average monthly unique job postings: 57,100
Median hourly earnings: $23.17 (yearly: $48,200)
Most employers only require insurance agents to have a high school diploma, although many workers do come into the job with a bachelor's degree. Much of the training is done on the job, although agents must be licensed in the states where they work.
Average monthly unique job postings: 58,600
Median hourly earnings: $23.81 (yearly: $49,500)
In this position, you provide help and advice to computer users and organizations. These specialists either support computer networks or provide technical assistance directly to computer users. Some of these positions require computer knowledge but not necessarily a college degree.
Average monthly unique job postings: 38,900
Median hourly earnings: $15.33 (yearly: $31,900)
These workers provide client services — including support for families — in a wide variety of fields, such as psychology, rehabilitation and social work. The minimum education is typically a high school diploma, and much of the learning is done on the job.
Average monthly unique job postings: 18,200
Median hourly earnings: $17.92 (yearly: $37,300)
Agents help clients buy, sell and rent properties.Typically, the minimum required education is a high school diploma. Every state requires you to get licensed, which involves completing a number of courses and passing a licensing test.
Average monthly unique job postings: 26,800
Median hourly earnings: $14.87 (yearly: $30,900)
This position involves helping pharmacists dispense prescription medication to customers or health professionals. The job typically requires you to have at least a high school diploma or equivalent. Depending on the company and the state it's located in, you might also have to pass an exam or complete a formal education or training program.
Average monthly unique job postings: 28,600
Median hourly earnings: $15.18 (yearly: $31,600)
These workers complete administrative and clinical tasks in the offices of physicians, hospitals and other healthcare facilities. While most medical assistants earn a certificate, others enter the job with a high school diploma and then learn the tricks of the trade through on-the-job training.