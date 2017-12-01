American Airlines bans some high-tech suitcases

Regulators have warned that battery-powered devices from laptops to hoverboards could pose a fire risk to airliners when stowed.

High-tech suitcases themselves are starting to draw similar scrutiny.

Passengers traveling on American Airlines won't be able to check their "smart" luggage if the suitcase's lithium-ion battery can't be removed, starting Jan. 15.

If brought on board, the battery can be left in, but passengers must have the option of removing it should the airline need to downgauge to a smaller aircraft that lacks overhead bin space.

Smart luggage is a small but growing corner of the more than $6 billion global luggage market. These suitcases often feature USB ports that allow passengers to charge their electronic devices, such as cell phones.

These bags "contain lithium battery power banks, which pose a risk when they are placed in the cargo hold of an aircraft," American Airlines said, noting that they are expected to be popular holiday gifts.

"As part of safety management and risk mitigation, we always evaluate ways to enhance our procedures, and the safety team at American has conducted its own analysis of these bags," it said.

Lithium ion batteries are a top concern for the aviation industry. A Trump administration ban earlier this year required passengers from certain Middle Eastern airports to check their electronic devices larger than a cell phone. That laptop ban, which has since been scrapped, drew concern about battery fires in the cargo hold.