Only 11% of people say you need to get rich to make it in America

What it means to succeed in America varies drastically from person to person, but it isn't necessarily mean making a lot of money, according to new data from Pew Research Center. Only 11 percent of Americans say becoming wealthy is essential to achieving the American Dream. Another 40 percent take a hard line and say that's not important.
The majority of Americans (77 percent) believe that the most essential part of making it in America is having freedom of choice in how to live. Having a good family life comes in second (70 percent) and being able to retire comfortably takes third place (60 percent).