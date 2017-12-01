Only 11% of people say you need to get rich to make it in America

However, that's not to say that the varied definitions of the American Dream have nothing to do with money. Having choices, a good family life and a comfortable retirement all require funds.

While the kind of immense wealth that can buy mansions and sports cars might not be the goal for some, money unquestionably gives you more freedom. Having enough money can mean being able to live where you want, eat what you want and travel when you want.

Money provides flexibility and options.

But, as these results show, money also isn't everything. It can't foster friendships or restore joy. Grant Sabatier, a web designer in his 30s who went from broke to seven figures in five years, learned this the hard way.