Cramer Remix: Bitcoin has taken away the luster of gold 1 Hour Ago | 01:09

As concerned as CNBC's Jim Cramer is about bitcoin's parabolic rise, he said the insanely popular cryptocurrency has stolen some of gold's shine.

"This whole thing that is bitcoin, bitcoin going up, it has really taken away the luster of gold," the "Mad Money" host told a caller in a fireside chat on Friday's show. "Gold has kind of lost its moment here."

But as tempting as bitcoin might be, Cramer still backed gold as the best way to hedge against political uncertainty, rising volatility and the potential of a market correction.

"I think up to 10 percent of your portfolio should be gold" to protect against potential catastrophe, Cramer said, adding that if investors feel comfortable owning physical gold rather than equities, he'd prefer the hard stuff.