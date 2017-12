When Ryan Broyles entered the NFL draft five years ago, his credit report "was terrible," he writes on The Players' Tribune. "I had late payments. Delinquent bills. Accounts in collections. It was bad."

After reading Robert Kiyosaki's personal finance classic, "Rich Dad Poor Dad," the wide receiver realized he needed to make some changes in his financial life. So after signing a $3.6 million rookie contract with the Lions — $1.1 million of which was guaranteed — the first thing Broyles did was pay off all of his debt and set up automatic payments for all of his bills.

Since then, he has chosen to live on a modest $60,000 a year and stash the rest of his NFL salary in investments and retirement savings accounts.