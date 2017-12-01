Give a trendy gift this year. Here's what's on these Instagram stars' wish lists

Out of gift ideas? Try Instagram.

The social media site is turning into the modern version of the catalog. This is where today's generation is going to know what's cool. The millennial version of a supermodel is the trendy, but relatable social media star who posts self-deprecating (but well-lit) pictures, interspersed with stylish goods worth a click.

According to Mediakix, advertisers will spend $1.6 billion on these Instagram influencers to help hawk their products. Some of these influencers are better at labeling their paid posts as an ad than others, but it's still worth a browse if you're stuck for ideas.

One thing is clear: what influencers tout is what quickly becomes popular. Here are some items that may soon see everywhere.