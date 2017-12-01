Here's the timeline of how Michael Flynn got into legal jeopardy

Former Trump national security advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI on Friday, marking a crucial new phase in the investigation with the first criminal charges against a member of Trump's White House administration.

The lies came during a voluntary interview with investigators only four days after President Donald Trump was sworn in, and concerned two instances related to contacts with foreign governments.

The false statements related to events that occurred in December 2016, after Trump had won the election but before he was inaugurated.

The first incident involved the transition team's push to impede a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

The second was about conversations Flynn had with then Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Those conversations ended up sparking a series of events that would lead to Flynn's resignation only 24 days into his tenure in the White House.

Here's the full timeline: