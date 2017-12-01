Getty Images
Alex Bregman #2 and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
"We were in the dark ages. We were still sending in manual reports from our scouts – didn't even have computers," he continued. It was then that Crane decided to enlist the help of now-general manager Jeff Luhnow.
"Luhnow came in and designed the plan. He brought it in when I interviewed him, and I still got it in my desk. It's a 21-page [document], and it's pretty much on the money," he said.
Still, others weren't as convinced about the strategy.
"We got questioned very heavily and got ridiculed a bunch by certain people," Crane said — but they went through with it anyway. Additionally, the team reworked its farm system, the pool from which it drew talent — which previously had "no depth," he said.
"We just did things more efficiently — we serviced the customers, [and] we took care of all the people in the ballpark," he said. "All the basic stuff you do in any business."
He added: "There was no quick fix," but six years later, his hard work led the Astros to their first championship in the team's 55-year history.
"It's a first for us, and I think it's really set a benchmark for the team on the way to operate and the goals and expectations — and it proves that our model did work," Crane said.