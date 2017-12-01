"How risky is the stock in the event of a stock market sell-off? There are so few people left that are bullish on the stock that IBM was actually up on Wednesday when the S&P Information Technology Index declined about 3 percent and the FANG stocks declined 4 percent."

Do corporations care about the new IBM mainframe? Roughly half of IBM's mainframe business is in financial services. IBM mainframes handle close to 90 percent of all credit card transactions ($7.7 trillion per year.) All of the 10 top insurers, 44 of the top 50 banks, 18 of the top 25 retailer and 90 percent of the largest airlines use IBM mainframes.

So what happened when IBM launched the new Z14 on September 13th? IBM Z revenue grew 62 percent year over year in third quarter after being down 33 percent year over year in the prior quarter and systems hardware revenue was up 10 percent year over year in third quarter after being down 10 percent year over year in the prior quarter.

As a result, after missing revenue expectations in the prior two quarters, IBM beat revenues by close to 3 percent in the September quarter. This was the biggest beat since the June quarter of 2011.

Though we estimate IBM mainframe revenues are less than 5 percent of the company's total revenues, customers buy software, services and storage as well that work with the mainframe. In total we believe that mainframes drive over 20 percent of IBMs total revenues and over 30 percent of IBMs total profits.

As for sentiment, it could not be much worse. Less than 30 percent of Wall Street analysts have a buy on the stock and over 10 percent have a sell. IBM's stock is down 7 percent in 2017 in a raging bull market for all stocks but particularly technology stocks. As a result, IBM's price to earnings ratio is a paltry 11 times versus the S&P at 20 times. IBM also has a dividend yield of 3.8 percent versus the S&P at 1.9 percent.

The 3.8 percent dividend yield is also very juicy with the S&P dividend yield at 1.9 percent and 10-year treasury yields at 2.4 percent. If we do finally get the long overdue correction in the second longest bull market since World War II, these defensive characteristics, much like on Wednesday, will become a lot more meaningful.

In summary, IBM may have had two left feet for the last 5 years, but we think their new dance partner, the Z14 mainframe, may get the elephant shimmying again over the next year.

Commentary by Dan Niles, founding partner of AlphaOne Capital Partners and senior portfolio manager of the AlphaOne Satori Fund. Previously, he was a managing director at Neuberger Berman, a subsidiary of Lehman Brothers.

