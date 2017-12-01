James Comey sends a cryptic message after Flynn guilty plea

Former FBI Director James Comey wrote what appeared to be a biblical subtweet on Friday shortly after Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security advisor, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents in December 2016.



"But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream," he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

Comey didn't mention Flynn directly, but the former law enforcement official is connected to the Flynn case in several ways.

Comey was head of the FBI at the time that Flynn lied to investigators with the bureau, and has said that Trump urged him to drop the government's investigation into Flynn the day after the former Defense Intelligence Agency chief resigned from his brief tenure in the White House.



"I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Trump told Comey, according to Comey's June testimony to congressional investigators.



President Donald Trump fired Comey three months later, citing Comey's handling of the investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's emails. He later said the firing was related to the Russia probe.



After former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner were indicted in connection with the probe, Comey tweeted a quote from his favorite philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr.



"Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary," he wrote at the time.

James Comey couldn't be reached by CNBC on Friday.