Many may associate Meghan Markle with the hit TV show "Suits", or for her relationship with Prince Harry. But the American actress is also known for her commitment to championing women's rights.

As a humanitarian, Markle has made a name for herself in the activism world by getting involved in a number of philanthropic projects. To date, the TV and movie actress has been bestowed the title of global ambassador for World Vision, advocate for UN Women, and counsellor for One Young World, a U.K.-based charity.

While the actress has been seen as a key figure in raising global attention to gender equality as of late, Markle herself claims her activist nature dates back to before she was a teenager.

"When I was just 11 years old, I unknowingly and somehow accidentally became a female advocate," Markle said at the UN Women's "20th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference of Women in Beijing" event in 2015.

More than two decades ago, Markle was watching a TV program whilst at elementary school when a dish-washing liquid commercial came onto the screen, she recalled. What sparked her attention was its tagline: "Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

"Two boys from my class said, 'Yeah, that's where women belong, in the kitchen,'" she said. "I remember feeling shocked and angry and also just feeling so hurt — it just wasn't right and something needed to be done."