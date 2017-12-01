Microsoft just made the ultimate mouse

It's taken three and a half decades, but Microsoft has finally made the ultimate mouse.

The Bluetooth-enabled Surface Precision Mouse, which Microsoft revealed in October alongside the second generation of its high-end Surface Book convertible laptop, is very comfortable while still looking elegant. It's got six customizable buttons, a rechargeable battery, a thumb rest, and a scroll wheel that can be switched from smooth and fast vertical scrolling to granular line-by-line scrolling. And you can use it with up to three PCs at the same time.

In other words, it's just right -- even if it does run on the expensive side at $100. Mice from Logitech and Razer have boasted some of its features, but none has felt this natural.

While Amazon, Apple and Google are busy refining smart speakers that house their respective virtual assistants, Microsoft in recent years has focused on getting more traditional hardware right. The Surface Studio all-in-one desktop PC is an engineering marvel. The Surface tablet has spawned countless imitations. And the latest Xbox is the world's most powerful console. Office and Windows certainly bring Microsoft more revenue than Surface and Xbox products, but at the same time, the company has visibly raised its hardware standards under the leadership of Satya Nadella.

In years past, certain Microsoft mice have had shortcomings. The Intellimouse, which debuted in 1996, was corded or required an unwieldy wireless receiver for the better part of a decade. The Natural Wireless Laser Mouse 6000, which arrived in 2006, was said to have strangely placed buttons. The Explorer Mini Mouse, which showed up in 2008, had no off switch. The Arc Touch Mouse, which debuted in 2010, could lie flat but was an ergonomic mess.

The Surface Precision Mouse has none of these drawbacks.