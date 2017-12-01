    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    From left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas in the Capitol building, Washington, DC.
    Bill Clark | CQ Roll Call | Getty Images
    From left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas in the Capitol building, Washington, DC.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are now mixed after Thursday's robust rally. Investors were taking a pause earlier this morning as a procedural snag delays the vote on the GOP tax reform bill. But there is now news of a deal, the vote could still happen today. We also get some manufacturing data this morning.

    -New York Fed President William Dudley says he sees no need for stimulus in this economic environment.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are higher but still at the $57 a barrel level.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...