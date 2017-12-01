Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are now mixed after Thursday's robust rally. Investors were taking a pause earlier this morning as a procedural snag delays the vote on the GOP tax reform bill. But there is now news of a deal, the vote could still happen today. We also get some manufacturing data this morning.

-New York Fed President William Dudley says he sees no need for stimulus in this economic environment.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are higher but still at the $57 a barrel level.