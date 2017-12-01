The special counsel investigating Russian links to the Trump campaign released three documents Friday related to the guilty plea byformer national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The documents lay out details of Flynn's lies to FBI agents, his plea agreement with prosecutors and the criminal charge to which he admitted guilt.

All three documents are available below.

Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, is the first Trump administration official to be criminally charged as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

Flynn is now cooperating with Mueller's probe as part of his plea deal.

The statement of offense for Flynn: