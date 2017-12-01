    ×

    Read: Michael Flynn's plea agreement, details of how he lied to FBI

    • Special counsel Robert Mueller's office released the charging document, plea agreement and statement of the offense committed by former Trump administration national security advisor Michael Flynn.
    • Flynn, 58, is the first Trump administration official to be charged in Mueller's probe of contacts with Russians by the Trump campaign and transition team.
    • Flynn is now cooperating with Mueller's investigation.
    Michael Flynn (L), former national security advisor to President Donald Trump, arrives for his plea hearing at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse December 1, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    The special counsel investigating Russian links to the Trump campaign released three documents Friday related to the guilty plea byformer national security advisor Michael Flynn.

    The documents lay out details of Flynn's lies to FBI agents, his plea agreement with prosecutors and the criminal charge to which he admitted guilt.

    All three documents are available below.

    Flynn, a retired Army lieutenant general, is the first Trump administration official to be criminally charged as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.

    Flynn is now cooperating with Mueller's probe as part of his plea deal.

    The statement of offense for Flynn:

    Flynn's plea agreement with the special counsel's office:

    The criminal information to which Flynn pleaded guilty: