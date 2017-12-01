Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., will vote for the Senate Republican tax bill after securing further tax relief for pass-through businesses.

The support from the senators, two of the last GOP holdouts on the bill, nudges Republicans closer to passing the plan on Friday. Republicans are reworking their bill after a last-minute setback and hope to pass it later in the day.

"After weeks of fighting for Main Street businesses including Montana's farmers and ranchers, I've decided to support the Senate tax cut bill which provides significant tax relief for Main Street businesses," Daines said, in a statement.

He reached an agreement with leadership to raise the amount of pass-through income business owners can deduct. The deduction will go to 23 percent from 17.4 percent in the original Senate bill. The change would drop the effective rate on pass-through entities below 30 percent, The Wall Street Journal reported.