Many have speculated that Dublin's tech and financial service sectors could benefit from Brexit, as companies seek an anglophone base from which to access the EU market.



"Fintech is one of the more interesting ones, particularly with the advent of Brexit," English said. "Ireland represents a portal to a variety of markets."



"One thing about London, and the fintech space in particular, is that it can be quite clustered with a lot of noise. Ireland is the chance to move away from the noise," he said, adding that London's tech scene, while considered the most robust in Europe, can be oversaturated. In Ireland, he said, it's easier to source talent since competition is not as severe.



Meanwhile, Regina Breheny, head of the Irish Association of Investment Managers and director general of the Irish Venture Capital Association, is less convinced. Asked whether she saw Dublin as a realistic contender for the role of Europe's fintech hub post-Brexit, she replied, "Well, no."



"The U.K. has better supports for new companies and entrepreneurs than we do," Breheny said. "Even in the budget recently, they have made it more attractive to be an entrepreneur in the U.K. That has made it very difficult for us from a competitive point of view."