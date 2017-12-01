Top VC deals: SenseTime, Meetup and a cure for age-related diseases

Alibaba Group is in talks to invest $227 million in SenseTime, China Money Network reports. The Chinese AI start-up is targeting an IPO in the U.S. SenseTime has worked with big corporations like Qualcomm, Nvidia, Sina Weibo and Xiaomi. It raised $410 million in a prior round of funding, and its earlier backers include Qualcomm and IDG Capital Partners. SenseTime's AI software and services enable cars, robots, appliances, mobile devices and apps to recognize faces, voices, objects or vehicles, as well as different languages.

T. Rowe Price and Temasek led a $110 million investment in Farmers Business Network, a marketplace that helps farmers lock in a fair price on seeds and fertilizers. The company's site also gives farmers a way to anonymously share data about what works and doesn't work in the field.

Nvidia and Wells Fargo led a $40 million investment in H2O.ai. The start-up builds tools that help companies employ machine learning, deep learning and AI in their own applications, even if they can't afford a cadre of data scientists and programmers.

OrbiMed led a $40 million investment in Restorbio, a Boston biotech firm developing therapeutics to treat age-related diseases. Among other things, Restorbio is testing a treatment that can help elderly people with weakening immune systems fight off respiratory infections. The company plans to expand its therapeutics pipeline.