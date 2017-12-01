US stocks set to open lower on Wall Street after tax bill delay

Senate Republicans delayed voting on their tax bill as a setback forced them to patch up the plan only hours before a planned vote late last night. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said senators would revise the legislation, eyeing a vote to take place today. (CNBC)



* Senate tax bill would fall $1 trillion short of paying for itself after economic growth, congressional analysis says (CNBC)

* House GOP leaders preparing to bring gun measures to the floor (Politico)

White House staff exits are likely as President Trump's first year draws to a close, sources tell Reuters. Top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn and Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, could be among those who depart.

President Trump repeatedly urged senior Senate GOP over the summer to end the Senate Intelligence Committee's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, The New York Times reports, citing a half dozen lawmakers and aides.

President Trump told confidants that a federal government shutdown could be good for him politically, according to The Washington Post, citing sources. He is also reportedly focusing on his hard-line immigration stance to win back his core supporters.

An undocumented immigrant from Mexico has been acquitted of murder and manslaughter by a San Francisco jury in the fatal shooting of a woman that Trump used as a rallying cry against "sanctuary cities" during his presidential campaign. (Reuters)

A strong quake of magnitude 6.0 struck southeastern Iran near the city of Kerman today, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.3, was centered 36 miles northeast of Kerman. (Reuters)

The wave of sexual misconduct allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many U.S. colleges weighing whether to revoke honorary degrees and other accolades awarded to prominent men accused of misconduct. (AP)

Blue Apron (APRN) CEO and co-founder Matt Salzberg has stepped down, replaced by chief financial officer Brad Dickerson. Salzberg is staying on as executive chairman, and will focus on the company's growth strategy. (CNBC)

In the latest development in a long-standing dispute, Qualcomm (QCOM) says it filed three new patent infringement complaints against Apple (AAPL), saying there were 16 more of its patents that Apple was using in its iPhones. (Reuters)

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor has begun international arbitration against India to seek more than $770 million in a dispute over unpaid state incentives, according to a person familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.

CVS Health (CVS) is reportedly near a deal to buy insurer Aetna (AET) for more than $66 billion, and could announce the move as early as Monday. The talks are advanced and could value Aetna at between $200 and $205 a share. (WSJ)