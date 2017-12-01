    ×

    Markets

    Where investors may stuff their money if the Trump trade falls apart

    • Using Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, we looked for which securities performed best on days the market fell more than 1 percent during the past year.
    • The finding show gold, utilities and Treasury bond ETFs were among the top performers during big market declines. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF rose 1 percent on average in these instances.
    A specialist trader works at his post on the floor, as a television displays the news about former U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn, at the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 1, 2017.
    Jeremy Siegel: Why removing Donald Trump from office won't rattle the markets   

    The stock market declined rapidly after a report former national security adviser Michael Flynn was directed by President Donald Trump to talk to Russians. Here's where to hide if the developments put the Trump economic agenda that the market has cheered at risk.

    ABC News cited an unidentified confidant as saying Flynn is prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians.

    The S&P 500 declined as much as 1.6 percent midday Friday after the report, then pared its losses. Industrials and financials, two of the top groups that will likely benefit the most from Trump's policies, were among the worst performing sectors.

    The S&P 500 index has rallied 24 percent since the Nov. 8, 2016, election through Thursday.

    Using Kensho, a hedge fund analytics tool, we looked which securities performed the best on days the market fell more than 1 percent during the past year.

    The finding show gold, utilities and Treasury bond ETFs were among the top performers during big market declines. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF rose 1 percent on average in the instances.

    Past performance does not always equal future returns. However, these assets rose in value in the past year when the Trump trade was in doubt and the market declined.

    Disclosure: NBCUniversal, parent of CNBC, is a minority investor in Kensho.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TLT
    ---

    Sign up to receive Big Data Investor

    CNBC's new newsletter, delivering the week's most actionable big data insights from CNBC and Kensho, a quantitative tool used exclusively by Wall Street's top trading firms...and CNBC.


    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...