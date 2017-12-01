White House: Nothing about Flynn's plea 'implicates anyone' else

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer responded Friday to the news that former national security advisor Michael Flynn has agreed to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In a statement, attorney Ty Cobb said, "Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn." He also described Flynn as a "former Obama administration official," a seemingly deliberate attempt to distance Flynn from the president.

"Today, Michael Flynn, a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump Administration, and a former Obama administration official, entered a guilty plea to a single count of making a false statement to the FBI. "The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year. Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn. The conclusion of this phase of the Special Counsel's work demonstrates again that the Special Counsel is moving with all deliberate speed and clears the way for a prompt and reasonable conclusion."

Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about conversations he had with former Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late 2016, when he was a top member of Trump's transition team.