Why Gene Simmons says you should work on the weekends if you want to be wealthy

If you were planning on spending this weekend lounging on your couch, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons advises against it.

The controversial singer, who was reportedly banned from Fox News for inappropriate behavior, says you must log in hours over the weekend to acquire wealth.

In fact, the singer says that taking breaks from work is the biggest thing holding people back from becoming rich and achieving their career goals.

"It's too easy to sit back," he tells CNBC Make It. "We like to binge watch TV."

Simmons says that most people live in an "entitlement area" in which they want to enjoy the perks of being rich but don't want to put in the work that it takes to get there.

"You take two days off every week and do nothing, if you even have a job," he says. "Times 52 weeks is 104 days."

That doesn't even include the time you take off for holidays and vacations, which are generally spent shopping and gossiping, says the rocker. That lost time could be better spent making money.

In his recently published book, "On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power," Simmons says that working hard seven days a week is especially important because your motivation, emotions and prayers will not make you wealthy.

The only thing that will add more dollar signs to your bank account, he says, are your actions.

Instead of spending your weekends attending bottomless brunches and hanging out with friends, Simmons suggests you do these seven things:

Observe what other successful people are doing and take notes.

Begin planning for your future by writing down your goals and taking the necessary steps to achieve them.

Continue to always educate yourself, whether it's through school or first-hand experience.

If you don't have your first job yet, get one.

Once you acquire a job, work hard enough so that your boss gives you a raise when you ask for one.

If you already have a job, get a second one

If you already have a job, get a second one Figure out what you want to do with the rest of your life

This advice is particularly important for millennials, the musician tells CNBC Make It.

"When you're young, work every day," he says. "Don't take vacations unless you're richer than I am."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

See also:

Billionaire investor Ron Baron: Here's the mindset that's made Elon Musk so successful

The longest-running study of genius kids reveals what it takes to be highly successful

Here's how helping your co-workers may be hurting your success