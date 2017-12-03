CVS Health to buy Aetna for around $69 billion

CVS Health will acquire Aetna for roughly $69 billion in cash and stock in a first-of-its kind deal aimed at fending off challenges in retail and health care, the companies announced in Sunday.

The landmark agreement is one of the year's largest so far. It comes as insurers are under pressure to lower medical costs, and retailers are under attack from new competitors, including an increasingly powerful Amazon. It creates the first health-care triple threat, combining CVS's pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) platform with Aetna's insurance business.

According to the agreed terms, Aetna stockholders will receive $207 per share, $145 in cash and $62 in stock. Including debt, the deal is valued at $78 billion. Aetna's board has already approved the deal.

Upon the closing of the transaction, three of Aetna's directors, including its chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini, will join the CVS' board of directors. Aetna will operate as a stand-alone business unit within the CVS. The unit will be led by members of their current management team.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

"This combination brings together the expertise of two great companies to remake the consumer health care experience," said " CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo in a statement. .

"With the analytics of Aetna and CVS Health's human touch, we will create a health care platform built around individuals."