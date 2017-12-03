    ×

    Health Care

    CVS Health to buy Aetna for around $69 billion

    • The CVS Health deal to acquire Aetna comes as retailers are under attack from new competitors, including an increasingly powerful Amazon, and insurers are under pressure to lower medical costs.
    • According to the agreed terms, Aetna stockholders will receive $207 per share, $145 in cash and $62 in stock.
    • For Aetna the deal marks a change in strategy after its attempted tie-up with Humana was blocked by a federal court on antitrust grounds.
    The acquisition creates the first health-care triple threat, combining CVS's pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager platform with Aetna's insurance business.
    Getty Images
    The acquisition creates the first health-care triple threat, combining CVS's pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager platform with Aetna's insurance business.

    CVS Health will acquire Aetna for roughly $69 billion in cash and stock in a first-of-its kind deal aimed at fending off challenges in retail and health care, the companies announced in Sunday.

    The landmark agreement is one of the year's largest so far. It comes as insurers are under pressure to lower medical costs, and retailers are under attack from new competitors, including an increasingly powerful Amazon. It creates the first health-care triple threat, combining CVS's pharmacy and pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) platform with Aetna's insurance business.

    According to the agreed terms, Aetna stockholders will receive $207 per share, $145 in cash and $62 in stock. Including debt, the deal is valued at $78 billion. Aetna's board has already approved the deal.

    Upon the closing of the transaction, three of Aetna's directors, including its chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini, will join the CVS' board of directors. Aetna will operate as a stand-alone business unit within the CVS. The unit will be led by members of their current management team.

    The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2018, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

    "This combination brings together the expertise of two great companies to remake the consumer health care experience," said " CVS president and CEO Larry Merlo in a statement. .

    "With the analytics of Aetna and CVS Health's human touch, we will create a health care platform built around individuals."

    Breaking new ground

    The takeover comes as Amazon threatens to enter the drug industry. The retail juggernaut has held preliminary talks with makers of generic drugs about its potential entry into the pharmacy space, according to people familiar with the discussions.

    With Amazon as a pharmacy competitor, CVS risks losing the key draw to its stores. Shoppers can already find CVS's cosmetic and household staples in other retailers and online, often for cheaper.

    By tying up with Aetna, CVS cements a move into health care it has been making since its acquisition of the Caremark PBM business in 2007, while introducing a new reason to visit its stores. (A PBM typically is a third party that negotiates prescription drug benefits for a commercial health plan.)

    The two companies plan to combine data and resources to provide patients a touch point outside costly hospital emergency room visits that insurance companies must pay for.

    CVS, which has a network of nearly 10,000 pharmacies and over 1,000 walk-in clinics, plans to use its vast retail footprint that as a center for pharmacy and clinical services, while also selling traditional household goods. The two can coordinate data concerning customers' prescriptions and home monitoring of vitals.

    The acquisition of Aetna gives CVS more scale to bargain for better prices for the prescription drugs it sells. It also fortifies Aetna's insurance business by creating the ability to offer its customers cheaper co-payments, presumably only in CVS stores.

    Mark Bertolini, Aetna chairman and CEO
    Source: Mike Cohen
    Mark Bertolini, Aetna chairman and CEO

    For Aetna, the deal marks a change in strategy after its attempted tie-up with Humana was blocked by a federal court on antitrust grounds.

    A CVS deal would be a so-called vertical integration — an acquisition down a company's supply chain — rather than horizontal, an acquisition of a direct competitor. Such deals are thought to be less threatening to antitrust authorities.

    Still, AT&T, which is making the largest recent attempt at vertical integration with its proposed $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner, has been sued by the Department of Justice to stop the deal.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CVS
    ---
    AET
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    T
    ---
    TWX
    ---