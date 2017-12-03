Wall Street week ahead: It's all about tax reform and the jobs report

While the jobs report will take the focus, there are other data points on the way that investors should be watching closely.
There's a pretty wide disparity in perspectives now for how the economy is growing. CNBC's reliable Rapid Update tracker has fourth-quarter GDP coming in at 2.5 percent, though the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow puts the figure at 3.5 percent.
Any way you slice it, this has been a strong year. If you split the difference in the Q4 estimates at 3 percent, 2017 comes in at 2.65 percent growth — well on its way to the 3 percent projected by the Trump administration.
For this week: Monday is factory orders, Tuesday is trade balance and ISM non-Manufacturing, Wednesday is the ADP private payrolls report, unit labor costs and nonfarm productivity, Thursday brings the usual weekly jobless claims and Challenger job cuts, while Friday, in addition to the jobs report, also features the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey and wholesale inventories.