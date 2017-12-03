Wall Street week ahead: It's all about tax reform and the jobs report

The biggest economic news of the week happens Friday, when we get the monthly look at the state of the U.S. jobs market.

The Labor Department will release its November nonfarm payrolls report, a closely watched report that not only talks about how many jobs were created during the month but also what paychecks looked like for those at work. These days, the latter number has been attracting more attention than the headline payroll count.

Economists right now figure the payrolls grew by about 191,500 jobs, that the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent and the pace of hourly earnings ticked up 0.3 percent for the month and 2.7 percent compared to last year, according to FactSet.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is watching the wage-growth number closely to gauge whether the central bank is on the right track with its planned interest rate increases.

And Wall Street will be closely watching this November report as a gauge of how the economy is really doing. This has been an uneven year for job creation, given the fast start then the late-summer lull because of the nasty hurricane season.