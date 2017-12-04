    ×

    Trading Nation

    A big week for US data may clash with bullish market sentiment

    Investors need to keep an eye on this month's ISM data for key economic clues
    Investors need to keep an eye on this month's ISM data for key economic clues   

    The ISM non-manufacturing index is due out Tuesday shortly after the market opens, and one strategist is watching the report for clues to broad economic health and whether its bullish market sentiment is supported.

    The non-manufacturing report is set to come out days ahead of the closely watched U.S. employment situation report on Friday morning, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management. He'll be watching the ISM's data closely for several reasons; here's why.

    • The non-manufacturing survey, which measures activity in areas such as construction and agriculture, is the second-most-important economic indicator after the employment report, Schlossberg said. The ISM's monthly report will be strong foreshadowing for the non-farm payrolls report on Friday, he added.

    • Both reports will reflect not only the strength of the U.S. economy but the inflation outlook, as well as the next move for the Federal Reserve and whether it will maintain its relatively positive outlook.

    • Schlossberg said there is a chance that key parts of the employment report, such as wages, could disappoint the market, as recent personal income and personal spending data has been relatively soft. Furthermore, the ISM's data due out on Tuesday will likely preview that weakness.

    • If the data on Tuesday misses estimates, the first market to feel the disappointment will be the U.S. dollar, Schlossberg said. The fixed income market would also likely see bond yields fall on a soft print. As far as stocks go, disappointing non-manufacturing data would prove neutral or positive for equities as it would indicate the Federal Reserve may tamp down its tightening plans.

    The market is expecting a reading of 59.0 on the ISM non-manufacturing index, according to FactSet data. This reflects a slight month-over-month drop; a reading over 50 percent is traditionally seen as bullish for the economy.

    Bottom line: The ISM non-manufacturing data due out on Tuesday will be a key indicator of the inflation outlook, the non-farm payroll report on Friday, and whether or not the Fed's bullish outlook is supported.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...