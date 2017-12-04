Barack Obama says women make better leaders—and data shows he’s right

A recent Gallup Poll found that when it comes to bosses, Americans no longer prefer a man over a woman. As women continue striving for representation as leaders, former U.S. President Barack Obama recently shared a message heard around the world: More women need to be put in positions of power "because men seem to be having some problems these days," he said at an invitation-only event in Paris Saturday, AFP reports.

"Not to generalize but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization," Obama said.

Keeping in tradition with past presidents who travel abroad once their terms are up, Obama spearheaded a five-day, three-country tour, which ended in France. Obama's response was prompted by a question about leadership qualities for the future at an event organized by "Les Napoleons," a network of communications professionals.