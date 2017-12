In the early hours of Saturday morning, Senate Republicans managed to narrowly pass a bill to revamp the country's tax system. The final vote came out as 51-49 in favor, after Republicans had to rework the bill late on Thursday.

The GOP however still need to overcome future obstacles in order for the Senate and the House to craft a joint bill, which will then be presented to President Donald Trump. Republicans hope a deal will be achieved by Christmas.

The news provided a boost for U.S. futures on Monday, with the Dow Jones industrial average posting gains of more than 200 points in early trade.

Politics will also be on the agenda for markets on Monday, after U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, as investors digested reports surrounding the former national security adviser Michael Flynn.