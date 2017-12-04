10 simple habits that will boost your wealth and success in 2018

2018 is the perfect chance to start a brand new chapter. Yet while most of us set New Year's resolutions, studies reveal that fewer than 10 percent of us manage to stick to them for more than a few months. A big reason is that we see these changes as enormous obstacles rather than the result of small, daily decisions.

The power of choosing positive habits – and sticking to them for the long-term – will allow your success to compound. Trust me when I say that making the time for self-improvement this year will snowball into something great.

So, instead of waiting for success to fall in your lap in 2018, you can begin achieving it today by adopting these small yet powerful daily habits: