    CNBC ALERT: CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CVS HEALTH CEO LARRY MERLO & AETNA CEO MARK BERTOLINI TO SPEAK WITH CNBC'S "SQUAWK BOX" TOMORROW, DECEMBER 4 AT 7:10AM ET

    WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, December 4th at 7:10am ET

    WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box"

    In a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo and Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini will speak with CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6-9AM ET) tomorrow, Monday, December 4th at 7:10am ET following CVS Health's announcement to acquire Aetna.

    Transcript to follow the interview.

