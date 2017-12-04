CNBC ALERT: CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CVS HEALTH CEO LARRY MERLO & AETNA CEO MARK BERTOLINI TO SPEAK WITH CNBC'S "SQUAWK BOX" TOMORROW, DECEMBER 4 AT 7:10AM ET

WHEN: Tomorrow, Monday, December 4th at 7:10am ET

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box"

In a CNBC EXCLUSIVE interview, CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo and Aetna Chairman and CEO Mark Bertolini will speak with CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6-9AM ET) tomorrow, Monday, December 4th at 7:10am ET following CVS Health's announcement to acquire Aetna.

Transcript to follow the interview.

For more information contact:

Jennifer Dauble

CNBC

t: 201.735.4721

m: 201.615.2787

e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

Emma Martin

CNBC

t: 201.735.4713

e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com