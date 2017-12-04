Elon Musk says he's ‘capping’ production of Boring Company hats at 50,000 (that's $1 million worth)

Billionaire tech titan Elon Musk took to Twitter Sunday to offer an update on his tunneling company's sale of promotional hats. He both said they would be "capping" production (indeed, the pun is not lost on anyone) and that the discussion of hats was "stupid."
"To preserve the transcendent majesty & specialness of The Boring Company cap, we are capping cap orders at 50,000 caps. Almost there …" Must tweeted.
If The Boring company has sold "almost" 50,000 hats, the caps have been selling quickly. On Nov. 21, Musk said his tunneling venture had raised more than $300,000 from selling hats at $20 each.
When a commentator asked why The Boring Company was going to stop production and sale of the caps at 50,000, another user broke down the math: 50,000 times $20 equals $1 million. Musk responded with "Busted."
Busted, Musk tweeted.
When another Twitter user asked Musk why he was bothering so much about the hats, Musk was dismissive of his own topic.
"Because it is stupid," Musk tweeted.
"And, at the risk of stating the obvious, extremely boring," says Musk.
Musk added that every 5,000th cap purchased would be signed by the hat delivery guy in an underground tunnel.
"That special hat delivery will take place deep within the real, but fictional (of course), tunnel we are building under LA while you drive the giant machine blindfolded. This will actually happen," Musk tweeted.
The motivation for The Boring Company is his frustration with Los Angeles traffic. The company is digging tunnels underneath the congested roadway system.
"To alleviate traffic, transportation corridors, like the buildings that feed into them, must expand into three dimensions. One option is to 'go up' with flying cars. However, flying cars have issues with weather, noise, and generally increase anxiety levels of those below them. The other option is to 'go down' and build tunnels," the company's website says.
The tweets from Musk about his "stupid" discussion of Boring hats wasn't the only fun Musk had on Twitter this weekend. He also announced he would send his own personal Tesla to Mars.
"Payload will be my midnight cherry Tesla Roadster playing Space Oddity. Destination is Mars orbit. Will be in deep space for a billion years or so if it doesn't blow up on ascent," Musk tweeted Friday.
"Red car for a red planet," Musk said.
"I love the thought of a car drifting apparently endlessly through space and perhaps being discovered by an alien race millions of years in the future."
According to The Verge, that "payload is in fact real."
