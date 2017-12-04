Europe shares rally as Brexit, US tax plan takes center stage; Dialog tanks 10%

European markets were higher on Monday morning, as investors digested news the U.S. Senate narrowly passed a major tax bill over the weekend.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.67 percent during early morning deals, with almost all sectors and major bourses in positive territory.
Europe's auto stocks, which have a large exposure to the U.S., rose more than 1 percent on Monday morning after the U.S. Senate passed a tax package delivering significant fiscal stimulus.
Looking at individual stocks, Denmark's largest insurance firm Tryg said it had agreed to buy unlisted competitor Alka Forsikring for $1.31 billion on Monday. The company said it was looking to bolster its presence in the property and casualty insurance markets. Tryg's shares were over 3 percent higher on the news.
Meanwhile, Dialog Semiconductor slumped to the bottom of the benchmark on Monday morning. The German microchip maker said its top customer Apple could soon opt to build its own power-management chips instead. However, Dialog Semiconductor said it should not lose its Apple power chip business in 2018. Its shares were more than 10 percent lower.
Brexit deadlock
Looking to market performance overseas, Asia markets traded relatively mixed, while U.S. futures rose sharply, with the Dow Jones industrial average set to start more than 200 points higher on Monday.
The move in U.S. futures is credited to the news linked back to Saturday morning, when Senate Republicans managed to narrowly pass a bill, to overhaul the country's tax system. The final vote came out as 51-49 in favor. The GOP still, however, needs to overcome obstacles in order for the Senate and the House to craft a joint bill, with Republicans hoping a deal will be achieved by Christmas.
Switching back to Europe, the topic of Brexit will reemerge Monday to shake up market sentiment. This week, U.K. and European Union negotiators are expected to meet and break the deadlock surrounding Brexit talks.
The EU has given British Prime Minister Theresa May until Monday, to propose a more comprehensive offer when it comes to certain Brexit divorce issues. According to Reuters, EU officials and diplomats have said that they have become more optimistic that a deal could be struck on Monday, yet remained vigilant of possible problems that could arise.
While oil price rose on the back of the OPEC deal last week, prices were trading in the red Monday, following news that U.S. shale drillers had added more rigs in the previous week.
Prior to the market open, Ryanair reported that its airline traffic for November grew 6 percent to 9.3 million customers, compared to the 8.8 million seen in November 2016.
