Europe shares rally as Brexit, US tax plan takes center stage; Dialog tanks 10%

Looking to market performance overseas, Asia markets traded relatively mixed, while U.S. futures rose sharply, with the Dow Jones industrial average set to start more than 200 points higher on Monday.

The move in U.S. futures is credited to the news linked back to Saturday morning, when Senate Republicans managed to narrowly pass a bill, to overhaul the country's tax system. The final vote came out as 51-49 in favor. The GOP still, however, needs to overcome obstacles in order for the Senate and the House to craft a joint bill, with Republicans hoping a deal will be achieved by Christmas.

Switching back to Europe, the topic of Brexit will reemerge Monday to shake up market sentiment. This week, U.K. and European Union negotiators are expected to meet and break the deadlock surrounding Brexit talks.

The EU has given British Prime Minister Theresa May until Monday, to propose a more comprehensive offer when it comes to certain Brexit divorce issues. According to Reuters, EU officials and diplomats have said that they have become more optimistic that a deal could be struck on Monday, yet remained vigilant of possible problems that could arise.

While oil price rose on the back of the OPEC deal last week, prices were trading in the red Monday, following news that U.S. shale drillers had added more rigs in the previous week.