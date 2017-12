His daughters Max and August were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

This summer, shortly after August was born, Zuckerberg said he would take his paternity leave broken up into two blocks: immediately, and then again in December.

Though Zuckerberg, who is currently worth almost $70 billion according to Forbes, could certainly afford to take the time off regardless of Facebook's paid leave policy, as CEO, he sets the tone for the company.

"At Facebook, we offer four months of maternity and paternity leave because studies show that when working parents take time to be with their newborns, it's good for the entire family. And I'm pretty sure the office will still be standing when I get back," Zuckerberg said in August.