Facebook ‘committed’ to UK as it announces 800 more jobs in London

Facebook is to create 800 new U.K. jobs next year within its new London office.

The move will take the social media giant's total employee presence in Britain to 2,300. The London office will be Facebook's largest engineering hub outside the U.S.

Nicola Mendelsohn, Facebook's Europe, Middle East and Asia vice-president, praised the U.K. as a tech company base.

"The U.K.'s flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem and international reputation for engineering excellence makes it one of the best places in the world to build a tech company," she said.

Mendelsohn added that the decision indicated Facebook was "more committed than ever to the U.K."