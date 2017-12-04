Half of all global advertising dollars will be spent online by 2020, matching the worldwide combined "offline" ad spend, such as TV, print ads and billboard posters, according to forecasts.

Media agency Magna forecasts that digital media will take 44 percent, or $237 billion, of all ad money spent globally in 2018, with that figure reaching 50 percent, or $291 billion, by 2020.

All forms of digital advertising are on the up, with search advertising the largest segment by far. Marketers are expected to spend $113 billion worldwide next year, a 12 percent increase on 2017. Most of this search ad spend is on mobile, which is due to take 63 percent.

Businesses are expected to spend $147 billion on mobile advertising of all types next year, up 27 percent on 2017. Brands have ever more ways to reach consumers and some are switching most of their ad spend online.

In March, Adidas said it would focus on digital ads over TV, with Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted saying that its younger consumers engaged with the brand mainly via their cellphones.

"All of our engagement with the consumer is through digital media and we believe in the next three years we can take our online business from approximately 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) to 4 billion euros and create a much more direct engagement with consumers," he told CNBC.