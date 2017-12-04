If you're on the hunt for your next job, you'd better be prepared to talk about why you're trying to leave your current one.

When a hiring manager asks, "Why are you leaving your current job?," you might be tempted to respond honestly with something like, "I don't like my boss," or, "I'm not getting paid enough."

But that type of negative response will almost certainty ruin your chances of landing the new opportunity, according to bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch.

So how do you respond positively without being dishonest?

"Look, this question can be awkward. I get it," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "But the antidote is to avoid ruminating on your unmet wants or needs, and to focus instead on the opportunity ahead."