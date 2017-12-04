Apple still has one more major product to launch this year

Apple unveiled several new products in June during its WWDC event, but one still hasn't hit the market yet.

Apple said in June that it will launch the iMac Pro sometime in December, though the company has yet to announce a specific release date for the computer. That may change in the coming days if Apple hopes to build hype during the holiday shopping season.

The iMac Pro is Apple's most powerful desktop to date and features support for the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset. It also starts at $4,999.

The iMac Pro packs up to an 18-core processor, which means the high-end models will be targeted at professionals who need that extra power, such as video editors and engineers. An entry-level model will ship with 8 processor cores. It also sports a 5K display.

Apple has launched every product it announced this year except two. The iMac Pro, which we expect is still on track to launch this month, and the HomePod smart speaker, which was recently delayed until next year.