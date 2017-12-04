Health care has become one of the biggest — and most costly — unknowns during retirement. Financial advisors say ignore what you don't know and prepare for the worst.

The health-care debate in the United States has turned into a jumble of ideas. Some want to go back to a system similar to the one we had prior to the Affordable Care Act, others want to fix the issues in the current system, while still others want single-payer. While compromise feels unlikely at this point, it leaves a huge question for savers: What will health care look like when I retire? For that, there's no clear answer.

And it's a problem. As Washington debates, the cost of health care continues its precipitous climb. According to an estimate developed by the brokerage firm Fidelity, a couple retiring at age 65 can expect to spend $275,000 during retirement on medical expenses. It's a 6 percent increase from 2016 estimates, and that doesn't include covering certain health-related expenses, such as the cost of a nursing home.

There seems to be no end to this health-care rise, and it only fuels more speculation of how the system could change when you're ready to actually tap the funds. All these unknowns make it difficult to plan, apart from saving as much as possible.

"Health coverage is going to look different in 20 or 30 years," said Eric Dostal, a certified financial planner and advisor at Sontag Advisory. But Dostal added that, for planning purposes, it doesn't matter what Washington is discussing as potential options for changing health care. Instead, he suggests you "plan for what you know today."