28-year-old who paid off $38,000 in 7 months: This is the first step to take to pay down debt

One woman paid off over $8,000 in credit card debt in 90 days—here's how she did it 7:59 AM ET Fri, 28 July 2017 | 01:13

Next, Schroeder-Gardner focused on making more money: "The biggest reason for why I was able to pay off my student loans is because I earned as much money as I could outside of my day job. I mystery shopped and got paid to take surveys, but the biggest thing I did was I made an income through my blog," which she launched in 2011.

The extra income not only allowed her to pay off her loans but also to quit her job as a financial analyst.

Schroeder-Gardner has been blogging full-time since October 2013, when she left her day job. At the time, it was generating about $10,000 a month. Today, she regularly earns over $100,000 a month from her blog.

Whether you're paying down debt or looking to achieve financial independence ASAP, focus on earning, the millionaire blogger advises: "While cutting your budget is great, usually there's a limit to how much you can save. Find ways to make more, because there's no limit on how much extra money you can make in your spare time."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Freelancer who paid off $111,000 of debt in 2 years shares his secret

