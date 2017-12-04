Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are solidly higher. Investors are now getting a chance to react to the Senate passing the GOP tax reform bill. And they're also responding to ABC News retracting and apologizing for reporter Brian Ross's incorrect and erroneous report about General Michael Flynn that spurred a sharp selloff during part of the day Friday.

-Bitcoin is at a new all-time high of more than $11,700.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-CVS Health has agreed to buy Aetna for $69 billion. 21st Century Fox and Disney have resumed merger talks.